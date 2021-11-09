Crime Reports: Nov. 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Missing person on Ashwood Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.

Theft on South Rankin Street.

Hit and run on Mount Carmel Drive.

Trespassing on Roth Hill Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Domestic disturbance on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Scam on Pecan Way.

Trespassing on North Circle Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

India Roshawn Dobbins, 36, 1314 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 407 East First Street, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Held without bond.

Cantrell Johnson, 32, 411 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of illegal possession of controlled substance. Released without bond.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Unwanted subject on W.L Nelson Drive.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Loose livestock on Granger Road.

Trespassing on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/County Line.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Trespassing on Grafton Circle.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Grand Hotel.

Malicious mischief on Cranfield Road.

Unwanted subject on Coventry Road.

Disturbance on Eastmoor Drive.

Simple assault on Southmoor Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Furniture Factory Outlet.

Suspicious activity on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Disturbing the peace on Barth Street.

Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.

False alarm on Roux 61 Drive.

Traffic stop on Brighton Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser’s Mobil Mart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Rand Road.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South/Sibley.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Spencer T. French, 32, 206 Shady Acres Lane, Clayton, on P&P violation charges of resisting an officer and a warrant for criminal damage.

Arrests — Saturday

David W. Reid, 41, 182

Burl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on charges of burglary.

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Suspicious person on Peach Street

Suspicious person on Michael Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Loose horses on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on 6th Street

Disturbance on BB Beard Road

Theft on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Unwanted person on BB Beard Road

Suspicious person on Airport Road

Suspicious person on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Fire on Walnut Street

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Country Meadows Road

Suspicious person on Concordia Avenue

Disturbance on Ron Road

Medical call on 7th Street

Nuisance animals on US84

Death on Louisiana 15 (Richard Tassin)

Miscellaneous call on Applegate Road

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Aspen Street

Disturbance on US84

Medical call on Carter street

Simple burglary on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Minorca Road

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on US84

Auto accident on US84

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Garden Drive

Unwanted person on Westside Drive

Welfare check on Airport Road

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Disturbance on Terry Circle

Nuisance animals on Eagle Road

Disturbance on US84

Medical call on Kentucky Avenue

Fire on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on 7th Street

Auto accident on Louisiana Avenue

Disturbance on Peach Street