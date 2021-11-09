Delta Charter earns No. 8 seed, 1st-round bye in Class 1A Playoffs

FERRIDAY — Despite getting shut out in its last two regular-season games, the Delta Charter School Storm did just enough to earn the No. 8 seed in the 2021 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs and a bye into the regional (second) round.

Delta Charter, which finished 6-4 overall and in fifth place in the tough District 2-1A with a 4-4 mark in district play, was blanked by two teams that narrowly made the Division IV Playoffs — at No. 16 seed Cedar Creek School 57-0 on Friday, Oct. 29 and at No. 14 seed St. Frederick High School 43-0 last Thursday night.

Still, Storm head coach Blake Wheeler said he was not surprised that his team stayed where it was heading into last week’s game against St. Frederick.

“Pretty excited about that. I figured our power rating was high enough to put us there,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said as of noon on Monday he has not talked with his players since the bracket came out. He added that he doesn’t know if they had seen it or not.

“I’m sure they’ll be excited,” Wheeler said.

But the Storm had a strong enough schedule this season to earn the No. 8 seed with a power rating of 10.93 – just five one-hundredth of a point more than No. 9 seed Basile High School at 10.88.

Delta Charter will take on the winner of the bi-district (first) round game between Basile (6-4) and No. 24 seed Magnolia School of Excellence (1-9), which is located in Shreveport, La.

“I don’t know much about either of them. I know Basile won their district. Probably going to watch them on Friday. We’ll learn a little more about them then,” Wheeler said.