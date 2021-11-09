Dorothy Marie Winston

Jan. 1, 1953, 1993 – Nov. 1, 2021

Funeral Services for Dorothy “Dot” Marie Winston, 68, of Natchez, MS, who died Nov. 1, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Pastor LeRoy White, officiating

Walk through visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Ms. Winston was born, Jan. 1, 1953, the daughter of Jessie Winston and Emma Owens. She graduated from North Natchez High, formerly known as Anchorage High. Ms. Winston was retired from International Paper Mill. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. Evin Johnson at Mt. Bruin Baptist Church. She liked decorating her home and cooking.

Ms. Winston was preceded in death by her parents; Jessie Winston and Emma Owens; maternal grandparents, Lee and Florence Owens and paternal grandparents, George Winston and Annie Wade.

She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Kameika” Nikki” Green; extended son, Michael Townsend, a loving and special daughter, Kayliana Winston and a loving son, Christopher (Cynthia) Owens all of Natchez, MS; three sisters, Helen Winston, Diane Butler both of Natchez, MS and Jessie M. Galvin of Chicago, IL; one brother, Andrew Collins Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends

