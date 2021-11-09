Richard Ernest Sanderson

Oct. 01, 1947 – Nov. 06, 2021

Memorial services for Richard Ernest “Rick” Sanderson, 74, of Natchez, who died Saturday Nov. 06, 2021, in Hattiesburg, MS, will be 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MS with Mark Henderson officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until service time Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Woodville Baptist Church.

Mr. Sanderson was born Oct. 01, 1947, in Lynn, MA, the son of the late Frederick “Bud” and Lorraine Wood Sanderson.

Rick served in the United States Army. He was a welder for over 50 years. He was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. His greatest joy was found in his family, especially his grandchildren. Rick

loved all sports, but was a die-hard Red Sox and NASCAR enthusiast.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his six children, Lori Sanderson, Rick Sanderson and wife, Hope, Christopher Sanderson, Elizabeth Sanderson Warrick and husband, Greg, Brian Sanderson and wife, Paige and Katlyn Sanderson Read and husband, Aaron; as well as fourteen grandchildren, Brett Sanderson, Kiefer Sanderson, Ashleigh Sanderson, Peyton Sanderson, Emma Sanderson, Georgia Warrick, Kynslee Sanderson, Molly Kate Sanderson, Levi Warrick, Jack Sanderson, Parker Read, Layla Sanderson, Austin Read and Baby Warrick. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends including his buddies from CR’s.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.