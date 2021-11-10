Looking back: Nov. 10, 2021

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Chad Ridley has a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Gregory Ketchings has an 80-yard interception return for a TD as Trinity Episcopal beats River Oaks 14-12 in an MPSA Class A first-round playoff game.

TEN YEARS AGO — Centreville Academy senior pitcher Hunter Devall, who verbally committed to play baseball at LSU in November 2010, signs a letter of intent to play pitcher for the Tigers’ baseball team one year later.

FIVE YEARS AGO — The No. 19 seed Delta Charter School Storm will travel to Homer, La. to take on the No. 13 seed Homer Pelicans in the first round of the LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs in the Storm’s first-ever football playoff game.