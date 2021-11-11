Nov. 30, 1956 – Nov. 09, 2021

YAZOO CITY – Graveside services for Don Cummings, 64, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Nov. 09, 2021, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Cummings was born Nov. 30, 1956, in Yazoo City, MS, the son of George W. Cummings and Donis Inez Winstead Cummings.

He was a pharmacist at various pharmacies in the area for almost 40 years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved to bowl. He was glad he got to the see the Atlanta Braves win the World Series. Most of all, he was a very loving father.

Mr. Cummings was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert W. Cummings.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Faulkner Jackson; sons, Robert Cummings, Tel Faulkner, Ethan Faulkner; girlfriend, Jill Verucchi; and sister Debbie Beasley.

Pallbearers will be Chris Jackson, Tel Faulkner, Robert Cummings, Clayton Dean, Colin Dore, and Pat Rush.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or Mississippi Blood Services.

