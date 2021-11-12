Crime Reports: Nov. 12, 2021
Published 5:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Reports — Tuesday
Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.
Accident on Creek Bend Road.
Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
False alarm on Brightwood Avenue.
False alarm on Linden Drive.
Wanted person on Pilgrim Boulevard.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Wall Street.
Reports — Monday
Road hazard on Union Street.
Accident on State Street.
Traffic stop on Lincoln Street.
Traffic stop on Claiborne Street.
Traffic stop on Edgin Street.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.
Unwanted subject on Roth Hill Road.
Shots fired on Lewis Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Auto Zone.
False alarm on State Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on North Union Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
April Harris, 39, 5-B Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI refusal. Released without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Javonta Janeal Briggs, 28, 1718 Seale Road, Roxie, on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and seat belt violation. Held on $1,000 bond.
India Roshawn Dobbins, 36, 1314 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Eight traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.
Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Theft on State Street.
Welfare concern/check on North Palestine Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Juvenile problem on Reba Christian Road.
Shots fired on Pine Hill Drive.
Accident on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
False alarm on Kaiser Lake Road.
Reports — Monday
Civil matter on Pheasant Road.
Accident on Lagrange Road
Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Harassment on State Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on State Street.
Theft on Ingram Circle.
Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Missing person on State Street.
Theft on State Street.
Unwanted subject on Fredrick Road.
Unauthorized use on Broadmoor Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Lawrence H. White, 48, 124 Holly Grove, Vidalia, on charges of second degree burglary, simple criminal damage to property.
Joseph A. Watson, 49, 227m Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a person under 17, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper supervision of a minor.
Latoya Erette Jefferson, 26, 120 Margaret Drive, Clayton, on charges of illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a person under 17, possession of marijuana, improper supervision of a minor.
Keith Evans, 61, 2450 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of DWI 1st offense, failure to dim headlights, speeding, driving under suspension.
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Firmin Drive
Business burglary
Miscellaneous call on Florida Avenue
Medical call on kindergarten road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Theft on Carter Street
Theft on Carter street
Theft on Pecan Street
Possession of stolen property
Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Unwanted person on Louisiana 15
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Theft on Burl Roberts Road
Medical call on 2nd Street
Harassing call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Battery on a correctional officer on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Doty Road
Auto accident on Serio Boulevard
Loose horses on Louisiana 3196
Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street
Fire on Louisiana 131
Miscellaneous call on Campbell Drive
Disturbance on East Cottondale Court
Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road
Suspicious person on US84
Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road
Miscellaneous call on Smart Lane
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Aaron K. Sutton, 42, 283 Traxler Road, Ferriday, of charges of theft/shoplifting $50-$75 of merchandise.