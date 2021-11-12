UPDATE: Natchez teen found, is safe

Published 1:46 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A Natchez teen who had been reported missing by Adams County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning has been found.

Javari Malik Blanton, age 15, was last seen Monday, Nov. 8, in Vidalia, La., before reporting to Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon after law enforcement alerted media of his disappearance.

“He came and reported himself to the sheriff’s office with a family member and we were able to verify that he is safe,” Maj. Frank Smith of ACSO said Friday.

