GALLERY: Chefs heat things up at chili cook off

Hundreds gathered on the Natchez Bluff Saturday to benefit Natchez Children’s Services while tasting hot chili.

First, second and third place judge’s awards from a blind taste test as well as a People’s Choice Award and best decorated tent.

The Krewe of Phoenix team took home the best tent award with hip, 80s MTV themed costumes and decorations.

People’s choice went to Loss Prevention Services, a new team competitor this year, with over 300 votes from attendees.

The third place judge’s award went to 1827 Spirits, second place to Bob’s Bar and Grill and first place to Delta Bank.

Above are pictures from Saturday’s event.