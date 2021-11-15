LDWF announces new commercial fishing license

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that several changes made to Commercial License in the 2021 Legislative Session go into effect today (Nov. 15, 2021).

The Freshwater Charter Guide License – Louisiana freshwater charter guides will be required to have a Freshwater Charter Guide license beginning November 15, 2021. This year, LDWF will allow freshwater charter guides to obtain their licenses without the required insurance documents and U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license. This will allow freshwater charter guides the time necessary to meet those requirements before the next license year, beginning November 15, 2022, when those items will be required to obtain the Freshwater Charter Guide.

The Gulf Seafood Traversing and Offloading License allows commercial fishermen that fish in federal water to traverse Louisiana state waters with their fishing gear and catch and sell their catch in Louisiana.

A Hunting Guide License is available for purchase today but will not be required until the department establishes the rules and regulations for the license. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is currently developing the regulations for this license. For more information visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/news/louisiana-wildlife-and-fisheries-commission-adopts-noi-requiring-licenses-for-hunting-guides.

For commercial license inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.

For a complete review of the changes to all commercial and recreational licenses during the 2021 legislative session, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/understanding-our-license-fee-changes.