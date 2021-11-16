Delta Charter hosts Basile in playoff meeting

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter is preparing for its first playoff game of the 2021 season. After a bye last week, the Storm (6-4) are rested and ready to take on Basile (7-4).

Head coach Blake Wheeler said he has a lot on his plate trying to get his team ready for the game Friday night. While they may be excited, he is focused on getting the preparation right as the playoffs are a win-or-go-home game.

Delta Charter’s opponent Basile beat the Magnolia School of Excellence 52-12 last Friday night. The Bearcats are on a seven game winning streak and last lost to Grand Lake in September. Offensively, they average 26.54 points per game. In the last two games, Delta Charter gave up 110 combined points on defense and will need to tackle better Friday night.

“We have to get penetration and be disruptive at the line of scrimmage,” Wheeler said. “We have to make tackles. Missed tackles will kill you. We have had opportunities to slow our opponents down this season but didn’t make the play. We have to be sound in our coverage and sound in our gaps.”

On defense, they give up 17.09 points per game while Delta Charter averages 24.4 points per game. Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton averages 106.2 rushing yards per game and Peyton Roberts averages 83 rushing yards per game.

Friday night, Delta Charter needs to get back to fundamentals offensively to get the offense rolling. The Storm lost the final two games of the season as their offense sputtered in back to back shutouts. These struggles are more to do with the quality of opponents they have played, he said.

“I don’t think we will see as many teams as tough as the teams you will see in our district,” Wheeler said. “I always say ‘iron sharpens iron,’ you have to play those tough opponents to see how good you can be. All it takes is one good drive and a score to get your confidence back.”

Delta Charter is at home and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

“I’m hoping our crowd makes a lot of noise,” Wheeler said. “We have good fans and I’m looking forward to them packing the place.”