March 26, 1941 – Nov. 1, 2021

The Rev. Bernard Eugene Moritz, III, “Gene”, of Richmond, VA, and Sewanee, TN, son of Jane Enochs Moritz and Joseph Samuel Moritz, was born in Natchez, MS, on March 26, 1941, and died at his home in Richmond, on November 1, 2021.

He was a graduate of Mississippi State University, Nashotah House Seminary (Episcopal), and the School of Theology, Sewanee, TN. Before attending seminary, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving as an intelligence officer and stationed mostly in overseas posts. As an Episcopal priest he served in churches in Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Virginia. He was a long-time associate of the Community of St. Mary, Sewanee, TN. Other interests included the out-of-doors, archaeology, history and – above all – his grandchildren, in whom he delighted.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Moritz, and leaves his wife of 57 years, Jeanelle Lowe Moritz; daughter, Jennine Moritz (Scott Sherrill); son, Stewart Moritz (Maura O’Shea); grandchildren, Will, Anna, and Molly Sherrill and Claire and Grace Moritz; and his brother Joe S. Moritz, Jr., of Tempe, AZ.

The funeral will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, on Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. with interment of ashes at St. Mary’s Community, Sewanee, TN, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be sent to Community of Saint Mary’s, Sewanee, TN, or the Episcopal Relief and Development.