Jun. 18, 1959– Nov. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Terry Lee Ridley, 62, of Natchez, MS, who died Nov. 9, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

He will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walk through visitation will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Ridley was born, June 18, 1959, the son, of Leroy Ridley, Sr. and Elizabeth Ridley.

He graduated from North Natchez in 1977.

Mr. Ridley was a US Army National Guard, Rod Buster on the Gulf Coast and he retired from Walmart, in Natchez, MS in 1998.

He was a deacon at New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Gautier, MS. He was also a Free Mason.

Mr. Ridley enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising dogs, grilling and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and four sisters.

Mr. Ridley, leaves to cherish his memories, his caring wife, Bobbie J Ridley; a loving sister, Junita R Smith (Natchez, MS); a god daughter, Ashley Barnes (Natchez, MS); five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; special friends, Jessie Green (Port Gibson, MS) and Fidel Clark (Natchez, MS) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

