Crime reports: Nov. 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Peachtree Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Civil matter on Auburn Avenue.

Burglary on Union Street.

Domestic disturbance on John Glenn Avenue.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Sexual assault/rape on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Juvenile problem on Daisy Street.

Welfare concern/check on B Street.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Choctaw Street.

Harassment on Oriole Terrace.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two simple assaults on Edgin Street.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

False alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.

False alarm on North Temple Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

David Quintine Jones, 62, 3819 Banks Street, Jackson, La., on charges of no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, and speeding on a state highway. Released on $1,500 bond.

Keonta Lawrence, 20, 117 Pemberton Street, Vicksburg, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.

Hunter Edward Little, 20, 10411 Williamsburg Lane, Bastrop, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Archie Derell Pinder Sr., 41, 6 Tasha Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving under the influence. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jarren Williams, 29, 601 North Spruce Street, Natchez, on charge of speeding. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Kingston Road.

Reports — Sunday

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Elbow Lane.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on Davis Court.

False alarm on Roseland Forest Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on Jack Kelly Road.

Open door on Newman Road.

Fire on State Park Road.

Reports — Saturday

Welfare concern/check on Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on Eastmoore Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Azalea Lane.

Suspicious activity on Ratcliff Place.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Breaking and entering on Magnolia Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kevin DuJohn Thompson, 28, 491 Westview Drive, Yazoo City, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, left lane violation.

KO Demico Bennett, 45, 192 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges DWI 1st offense, careless operation.

Kelly Anderson, 49, 76 Deville Cutoff Road, Deville, on charges of false swearing.

Sebastian Tyler, 31, 719 Virginia Avenue, Ferriday, on a P&P violation.

Kathy Tolbert, 41, 745 Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia on charges of access to device, fraud and theft.

Arrests — Sunday

Stanley Merrill, 75, on charges of domestic abuse and battery and threatening a public official.

Arrests — Saturday

Edward Charles Jefferson,41, 604 10th Street, Jonesville on charges of domestic abuse battery. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Arrests — Friday

Joseph A Doyle, 24, 8 Lillian Road, Vidalia, on charge of possession of stolen things.

Clayton Len Mott, 49, 2361 Louisiana 909 Monterey on charge of DWI 2nd offense, open container, speeding and driving under suspension.

Reports — Sunday

Nuisance animals on Apple Street

Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive

Disturbance at Handy Trak

Unwanted person on Lee Street

Criminal damage to property on Doty Road

Possession of stollen property on Carter Street

Medical call on Myrtle Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road

Auto Accident on Clinton Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Taunton Alley

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Medical call on 8th Street

auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Medical call on East street

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Robert Webber Drive

Fire on Belle Grove Circle

Theft on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Cemetery Road

Disturbance on Pete Davis Road

Unwanted person on Louisiana 910

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road

Disturbance on Terry Circle

Auto Accident on Louisiana 65

Reports — Friday

Theft on Lillian Road

Medical call on Kindergarten Road

Disturbance on 65

Disturbance on Orange Street

Juvenile Problem on Grape Street

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle

Disturbance on Magoun Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Loud music on Persimmon Mill Road

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Weecama Drive

Unauthorized use on Mimosa Drive