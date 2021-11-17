Crime reports: Nov. 17, 2021
Published 6:15 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Monday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on Peachtree Drive.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Civil matter on Auburn Avenue.
Burglary on Union Street.
Domestic disturbance on John Glenn Avenue.
Accident on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Sexual assault/rape on Arlington Avenue.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Juvenile problem on Daisy Street.
Welfare concern/check on B Street.
Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Wood Avenue.
Accident on Government Fleet Road.
Warrant/affidavit on Choctaw Street.
Harassment on Oriole Terrace.
Disturbance on Old Washington Road.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two simple assaults on Edgin Street.
False alarm on Mansfield Drive.
False alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.
False alarm on North Temple Street.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
David Quintine Jones, 62, 3819 Banks Street, Jackson, La., on charges of no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, and speeding on a state highway. Released on $1,500 bond.
Keonta Lawrence, 20, 117 Pemberton Street, Vicksburg, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.
Hunter Edward Little, 20, 10411 Williamsburg Lane, Bastrop, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Archie Derell Pinder Sr., 41, 6 Tasha Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving under the influence. Released on no bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Jarren Williams, 29, 601 North Spruce Street, Natchez, on charge of speeding. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Monday
Disturbance on Kingston Road.
Reports — Sunday
Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Suspicious activity on Elbow Lane.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.
Intelligence report on Davis Court.
False alarm on Roseland Forest Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Harassment on Jack Kelly Road.
Open door on Newman Road.
Fire on State Park Road.
Reports — Saturday
Welfare concern/check on Lewis Drive.
Disturbance on Eastmoore Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Theft on Morgantown Road.
Civil matter on Azalea Lane.
Suspicious activity on Ratcliff Place.
Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Civil matter on Saragossa Road.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Breaking and entering on Magnolia Avenue.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Kevin DuJohn Thompson, 28, 491 Westview Drive, Yazoo City, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, left lane violation.
KO Demico Bennett, 45, 192 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges DWI 1st offense, careless operation.
Kelly Anderson, 49, 76 Deville Cutoff Road, Deville, on charges of false swearing.
Sebastian Tyler, 31, 719 Virginia Avenue, Ferriday, on a P&P violation.
Kathy Tolbert, 41, 745 Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia on charges of access to device, fraud and theft.
Arrests — Sunday
Stanley Merrill, 75, on charges of domestic abuse and battery and threatening a public official.
Arrests — Saturday
Edward Charles Jefferson,41, 604 10th Street, Jonesville on charges of domestic abuse battery. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Arrests — Friday
Joseph A Doyle, 24, 8 Lillian Road, Vidalia, on charge of possession of stolen things.
Clayton Len Mott, 49, 2361 Louisiana 909 Monterey on charge of DWI 2nd offense, open container, speeding and driving under suspension.
Reports — Sunday
Nuisance animals on Apple Street
Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive
Disturbance at Handy Trak
Unwanted person on Lee Street
Criminal damage to property on Doty Road
Possession of stollen property on Carter Street
Medical call on Myrtle Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 900
Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road
Auto Accident on Clinton Street
Miscellaneous call on US84
Reports — Saturday
Disturbance on Taunton Alley
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Medical call on 8th Street
auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Medical call on East street
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 425
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Robert Webber Drive
Fire on Belle Grove Circle
Theft on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Cemetery Road
Disturbance on Pete Davis Road
Unwanted person on Louisiana 910
Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road
Disturbance on Terry Circle
Auto Accident on Louisiana 65
Reports — Friday
Theft on Lillian Road
Medical call on Kindergarten Road
Disturbance on 65
Disturbance on Orange Street
Juvenile Problem on Grape Street
Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle
Disturbance on Magoun Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Loud music on Persimmon Mill Road
Medical call on Ferriday Drive
Medical call on Weecama Drive
Unauthorized use on Mimosa Drive