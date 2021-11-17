Music, moves and more showcased at AC’s Got Talent show on Saturday

AC’s Got Talent show is an annual school-wide event at Adams County Christian School used to encourage the continued growth of the performing arts in our school community, said Malori Giannaris, theater director and elementary art teacher at ACCS.

Each year, admission to the talent show in the fall helps cover production costs of the drama club’s spring performance.

Saturday’s contestants included students in pre-k through fifth-grade. Next Saturday, Nov. 20, AC’s Got Talent will include contestants in sixth through 12th-grade. Admission to each show will be used to produce the spring musical, “Willy Wonka Jr.,” which will be showing in April 2022.

Above are submitted photos taken from Saturday night’s event.