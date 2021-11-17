Storm fall to Peabody in season opener

ALEXANDRIA, La. — With one of its key players not able to play because of COVID-19 protocols, the Delta Charter School Lady Storm found itself in an even bigger disadvantage against the Peabody High School Lady Warhorses last Tuesday night.

Even though LHSAA Class 1A Delta Charter tried its best to hang with Class 4A Peabody, the Lady Storm lost to the Lady Warhorses 47-27 in their season opener.

“It was a good first game. We played a good game. It was a close game until the fourth quarter,” Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis said. “I was missing my point guard, Chyann Lee. She was around some people with COVID and is in quarantine. She doesn’t have it. She’ll be back next week.”

Not having Lee on the court turned out to be a key factor as Peabody used a press defense on Delta Charter throughout the game. And eventually the Lady Storm was worn down by the fourth quarter.

Peabody jumped out to a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw better defense played by the Lady Storm as they held the Lady Warhorses to just five points. However, their struggles to get shots to fall continued as they only scored four points and trailed 21-9 at halftime.

Peabody outscored Delta Charter 11-8 in the third quarter and 15-10 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“They’ve got a lot of big girls. They tough,” Ellis said. “We got tired in the fourth quarter. We made some bad decisions. But they played hard.”

Freshman point guard Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 14 points and senior shooting guard Jaden Boydstun added six points. Junior guard Carlee Short had four points and freshman guard/forward Allison Atwood finished with three points.