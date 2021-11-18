Delta Charter handles scrappy General Trass

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter beat General Trass 58-38 in their first game in the Epps tournament. Head coach Ronald Ellis said he was proud of the Lady Storm for their win.

“It was a good win, General Trass is a real scrappy team,” Ellis said. “They play hard from beginning to end. They are a wild team. We had to play the whole game. They didn’t ever stop. It was good to win because it showed our toughness. They will test your toughness.”

Playing a team like General Trass early in the season tests a team’s character and the Lady Storm showed they could handle the fight. Roniya Ellis led the team with 29 points, and Carlee Short had eight points for the Storm. Ellis said he thought the whole team stepped up in their victory.

“A lot of them stepped up and hustled. It was a big team effort and win,” Ellis said. “In this tournament, I just hope we get better each game. We have a lot of new girls.

We are getting better each game. It is a long season.”

Delta Charter continues their action in the Epps tournament when they tip-off with Kilbourne Saturday at 5 p.m.