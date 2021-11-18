Jonesville man arrested for multiple charges of deer hunting violations in Catahoula Parish

JONESVILLE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Jonesville man for alleged deer hunting violations in Catahoula Parish on Nov. 13.

Agents arrested Willie Charpentier Jr., 55, of Jonesville, for hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer using illegal methods, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, and hunting without hunting and big game licenses. Charpentier Jr. was booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail.

Agents received a complaint on the night of Nov. 13 about someone that shot a deer after legal hunting hours near Parhams. Agents responded to the scene of the complaint and made contact with Charpentier Jr.

Agents learned that Charpentier Jr. shot a four point deer with his rifle and night scope well after legal shooting hours without the required licenses or tags.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer with illegal methods carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Hunting deer without basic hunting and big game hunting licenses carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense.

Charpentier Jr. may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Rich Heinold and Senior Agent Cole Cupit.