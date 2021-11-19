Bulldogs thrash Tigers in hardwood showdown

Natchez High boys 87, Jefferson County 52 (Thurs. night)

LORMAN — Senior forward Elvis Jenkins had a double-double with 28 points and 21 rebounds while junior shooting guard/point guard Javeon Walker had 20 points and 6-6 senior guard Jayden As-Sabor added 17 points as the Natchez High School Bulldogs defeated the Jefferson County High School Tigers 87-52 last Thursday night on the campus of Alcorn State University.

“The guys came out and played really hard on defense. We focused on working on our defense in practice this week. We were having breakdowns on the back end of our defense the previous two games,” Bulldogs head coach David Haywood said. “Guys came out and executed well on defense.”

Most of Walker’s scoring came from long distance as he made five three-pointers while Jenkins did most of his work on the inside.

Natchez High was once again without the services of junior point guard/small forward Kameron Carter, who led the Bulldogs in scoring and assists last season. Haywood said Carter fractured his thumb in a jamboree game at Wingfield High School back on Oct. 23 and is expected to be out a total of six to eight weeks.

“He’ll be out the next few weeks. We look forward to getting him back,” Haywood said.

Natchez High (2-2) hosts Amite County High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.