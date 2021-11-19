Crime reports: Nov. 19, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Brightwood Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Civil matter on Garden Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Brightwood Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Northgate Road Suite D.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Watts Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Gabrielle Ann Carman, 40, 2976 Bop Prairie Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.

Roy Ray III, 21, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Emmett Burns Robson, 80, 24 South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Roderrick J. Williams, 37, 2716 Marquette Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Civil matter on Grafton Circle.

Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.

False alarm on Parkview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Dollar General.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/City Limits.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/County Line.

Traffic stop on Kingston Hilltop.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Puckett Machinery Company.

Shots fired on Magnolia Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Intelligence report on Owl Lane.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North/First United Pentecostal Church.

Civil matter on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Shoplifting on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Powersports.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Juvenile problem on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Dunbar Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South Bowie Outfitters.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Grove Acres Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Natchez Toyota.

Traffic stop on White Apple Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Sports Center.

Domestic disturbance on Crown Court.

Two traffic stops on Cranfield Road.

Suspicious activity on Leesdale Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Keon Leonard, 19, 713 6th Street Ferriday, on a P&P Violation.

Anthony Curry, 34, 314 Iowa Street, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to pay for simple burglary.

Whittleygay Brandi Stapp, 39 284 Metcalf Road, Clayton, on a P&P Violation.

Tommy Kennan, 35, 246 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.

J’Koby Jones, 30, 115 Weaver Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I and obstruction of justice.

Charles Lyles, 35, 106 Freeman Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I, obstruction of justice, P&P violation, expired tags, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and resisting with force.

Holli Koch, 43, 2242 EE Wallace Boulevard, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Robert M. Johnson, 48, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, on charges of illegal use of controlled substances in presence of a minor, improper supervision of a minor and possession of schedule I.

Marcus Garrett, 29, P.O. Box 933 Jena, Court Sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation, a fine of $1,000 court costs of $492.50.

Damieon Stephens, 18, 111 Lynwood Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 12 months probation, six months suspension and 90 days of community service for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor and unlawful sale to minor.

Barry Lee Wallace, 55, 311 6th Street Ferriday, court sentenced to careless 10 days default and fees of $320 for careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Kudarrian R. Frazier, 39, 657 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default, fines and court costs of $550 for dogs at large.

Jessie May Tolbert, 46, 980 Kentucky Lane, Waterproof, court sentenced to 30 days default, no contact for stalking victim.

Sam Wells Jr. 47, 27393 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple burglary, theft of items greater than $1,000, criminal damage to property.

Lavonda Chatman, 36, 110 S. Division Street, Derrider, on introduction of contraband into a penal institution., possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute.

Tiffany Nicole Juncay, 39, 786 Andrus Street, Marksville, on principle to introduction of contraband, principle to possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Lee Street

Business Burglary on Louisiana 569

Nuisance animals on Moose lodge Road

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on US84

Carnal Knowledge of Juvenile on Ronald Drive

Reckless driving on US84

Fire on US84

Loose horses on Levee Road

Medical call on Franklin Street

Welfare check on 314 Green Acres Road

Disturbance on Park Drive

Fire on Rabb Road

Business burglary on US84

Unwanted person on Smith Lane

Unwanted person on US84