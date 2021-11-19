Crime Reports: Nov. 21, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Franklin Street.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Hurricane Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Three false alarms on Auburn Avenue.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Hillside Drive.

Unwanted subject on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Adrian Ali Harris, 42, 94 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of first and second degree murder. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Garrett Lee Beamer, 35, 159 Wickliff Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Released on $500.00 bond.

Johnniekiah Latrice Haywood, 27, 9 Reynolds Street, Natchez, on charges of speeding, DUI refusal, careless driving, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, no driver’s license, no proof of liability insurance, and seat belt violation. Released on $3,500 bond.

Louis Calvin Huff, 35, 9 O’Brien Street, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. Held without bond.

Ragan Michelle Latham, 55, 70 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of no motor vehicle liability insurance – 1st offense. Released on $300.00 bond.

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 23, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Released on $976.25 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Lori Callon, 57, 202 John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Christopher Donald Reynolds, 23, 15 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI, under the influence, speeding, and not seat belt. Released on no bond.

Matthew Delvin Williams, 32, 318 Eastmoor Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple domestic violence, malicious mischief, and aggravated assault. Held on $1,000 bond.

Terineka La’Shay Wilson, 18, 94 Middleton Lane, Fayette, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and motor vehicle – possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Cottage Home Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Iris Lane.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Open door on Spokane Road.

Theft on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Hit and run on Booker Road.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Disturbance on Springfield Road.

Open door on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Old Courthouse Road.

Accident on Jason Court.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Attempted breaking and entering on Iris Lane.

Dog problem on Rand Road.

Two harassment reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Iris Lane.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Illegal dumping on Dunbarton Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Mellisa Hatten, 42, 129 Lower Ash Street, Waterproof, on charges of obscenity.

Andreas Smith, 59, 363 Leo Ivy Road,