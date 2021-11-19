Dec. 14, 1938 – Nov. 17, 2021

Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann Hocutt Richards, 82, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Burial will be under the direction of Lairds Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Danny Reed of Cornerstone Church.

Ann was born Dec. 14, 1938, in Doddsville, MS, the daughter of Marvin Lloyd Hocutt and Bennie F Holeman Hocutt.

Ann Richards was a Homemaker and known by most as “Miss Ann”. She spent over 50 years serving, teaching swimming lessons, life guarding, volunteering her time loving on children and adults through the Woodmen of the World Lodge in Natchez, MS. As a God-fearing woman, she dedicated her life to taking care of her family along with any others that came in her path. It was an honor for her. Her legacy as a wife, mother, meme and friend will live on in our hearts until we meet again.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Bennie F Hocutt and brother Donald Wayne Hocutt.

Survivors include her husband, James Vernon Richards Sr. of 62 years; three sons, James Vernon Richards Jr. and wife, Melissa of Mckinney, TX, Danny Wayne Richards and wife, Judy of Natchez, MS, Kenneth Marvin Richards and wife, Tonja of Vidalia, LA; grandchildren, Chelsey Barron and husband, Thomas of Clayton, LA, Jacob Richards of Vidalia, LA, Joshua Richards of McKinney, TX, Hayden Richards of Miami, FL, Peyton Laird of Natchez, MS, Tory Laird of Praireville, LA, Taylor Credeau and husband, Christian of Praireville, LA; great grandchildren, Remi Barron and Reagan Credeau; nephews, Mark Hocutt and wife, Emily of Sunflower Co., MS and Chris Barnes of Melbourne, FL.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Richards, Joshua Richards, Peyton Laird, Kavin Rhinehart, Jeff Russ, Woody Blanton, Thomas Barron, Dan Cavin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Rhinehart, Cody Rhinehart and Greg Brown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.