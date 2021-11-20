Gallery: Vidalia Police Department’s Back the Blue BBQ Cook Off

Published 4:53 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Vidalia Police Department hosted a BBQ cook off at RiverView RV park on the banks of the Mississippi River. In total, nine teams competed and over $6,000 was raised for Shop with a Cop.

Delta Bank took the grand champion title and Lakeside Ford took home the reserve champion title.

Chicken

First place: Delta Bank

Pork

First place: Delta Bank

Second place: State Farm

Third place: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Association

Brisket

First place: Delta Bank

Second place: Lakeside Ford

Third place: Smoke and Stoke

Ribs

First place: Delta Bank

Second place: State Farm

Third Place: Lakeside Ford

Smoke and Stoke, Delta Bank, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Association and State Farm donated their winnings to Shop with a Cop.

