Gallery: Vidalia Police Department’s Back the Blue BBQ Cook Off
Published 4:53 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021
Vidalia Police Department hosted a BBQ cook off at RiverView RV park on the banks of the Mississippi River. In total, nine teams competed and over $6,000 was raised for Shop with a Cop.
Delta Bank took the grand champion title and Lakeside Ford took home the reserve champion title.
Chicken
First place: Delta Bank
Pork
First place: Delta Bank
Second place: State Farm
Third place: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Association
Brisket
First place: Delta Bank
Second place: Lakeside Ford
Third place: Smoke and Stoke
Ribs
First place: Delta Bank
Second place: State Farm
Third Place: Lakeside Ford
Smoke and Stoke, Delta Bank, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Association and State Farm donated their winnings to Shop with a Cop.