Lady Eagles knockoff Lady Green Wave

VICKSBURG — Tiara Sims finished with a game-high 23 points to lead the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles to a 61-46 win over the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave last Saturday afternoon.

Zyer Smith added 11 points for Porter’s Chapel, which jumped out to a 17-11 lead over Cathedral at the end of the first quarter and used a big third quarter to pull away from the Lady Green Wave.

Despite the loss, Lady Green Wave head coach Bernita Dunbar said the team is starting to play much better as a team.

“As a coach, you like to see them come together as a team. We fell a little short Saturday,” Dunbar said. “We’re having multiple scorers. We had a couple of players out last Saturday.”

Cathedral was only down 28-23 at halftime before the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Green Wave 18-9 in the third quarter for a commanding 46-32 advantage.

Cate Drane led the Lady Green Wave with 18 points and Lauren Dunbar ended up with 11 points. Dunbar added that a few players would be out of town this week as they would be playing in the Brookhaven Academy Thanksgiving Tournament against Jackson Academy late Monday morning and host Brookhaven Academy Tuesday night.

“I’ll have only 11 players (on the roster) this week,” Dunbar added.

Efforts to reach Cathedral junior varsity girls’ and boys’ as well as varsity boys’ head coach Taylor Strahan for results from those games on Monday morning were unsuccessful.