Union Parish defeats Storm, Lady Storm

FERRIDAY — Union Parish caused havoc on the hardwood Monday afternoon.

Delta Charter found it difficult to break their press losing the girls game 38-34 and the boys lost 75-52.

Head coach Ronald Ellis said Union was a challenge because of their aggressive ply. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Delta Charter found it difficult to run an offense as Union players played a tight defense.

“They didn’t stop. It seems like every team we have played has done that,” Ellis said. “It’s the communication, a press speeds you up. You can’t let them do that. I have a young team and I’m proud of them for fighting back. They need to learn how to slow down.”

At halftime, Delta Charter found itself down 19-17. Their third quarter offense tallied four points as they were down by eight to start the fourth quarter.

Union Parish’s lead would grow as big as 12 before the Storm started to come back late in the fourth quarter. Guard Carlee Short helped out her team and forced a few turnovers and got some crucial points to get Delta Charter in a decent spot to try and win the game. She would finish the night with 10 points and Roniyah Ellis had 11.

With 13 seconds left, Delta Charter had an inbounds pass and needed 4 points to force overtime. They couldn’t get a shot off as time expired.

“We had a nice play set up but the pass was a little off,” Ellis said. “Our idea was to get the layup and then go into a high press.”

Union Parish 75-52 Delta Charter (Boys)

The Storm took an early 5-4 lead but never saw the lead again. Union Parish jumped out to a 25-7 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

By halftime, their lead had grown to 45-18. Delta Charter was struggling to get anything going on offense. As Union subbed in JV players, Delta Charter picked up the energy and intensity and forced more turnovers to create possessions. It was too late as they lost by 23. Ellis told his team to not let their heads get down.

“We haven’t had practice but for one day, it was rough,” Ellis said. “They all play football. It’s rough when you come from playing football. By next week, it better not be like this. We are going to get better, it’s all mental.”