Miss-Lou football players named to MAIS All-Star team

The MAIS has announced its selection of all-stars Saturday. Here are the student athletes from Miss-Lou who made the All-Star Team. Games will be played Dec. 3 at Jackson Prep.

1A-2A-3A MAIS All-Star White Team

Centreville Academy’s Ben McGregor

Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Andrew Sessions

1A-2A-3A MAIS All-Star Blue Team

Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Roderick “Slim” Bailey

Centreville Academy’s Caleb Kinabrew

4A-5A-6A MAIS All-Star White Team

Adams County Christian School’s Jamar Kaho Jr.

4A-5A-6A MAIS All-Star Blue Team