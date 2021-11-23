Miss-Lou football players named to MAIS All-Star team

Published 12:15 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Roderick Bailey was named to the MAIS All-Star team. (Travis Murray | Rams Athletics)

The MAIS has announced its selection of all-stars Saturday. Here are the student athletes from Miss-Lou who made the All-Star Team. Games will be played Dec. 3 at Jackson Prep.

1A-2A-3A MAIS All-Star White Team

  • Centreville Academy’s Ben McGregor 
  • Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Andrew Sessions

1A-2A-3A MAIS All-Star Blue Team

  • Wilkinson County Christian Academy’s Roderick “Slim” Bailey
  • Centreville Academy’s Caleb Kinabrew

4A-5A-6A MAIS All-Star White Team

  • Adams County Christian School’s Jamar Kaho Jr.

4A-5A-6A MAIS All-Star Blue Team

  • Cathedral’s Christian Wright 
  • Adams County Christian School’s Michael Anderson Jr., unable to play due to injury
  • Adams County Christian School’s Kamrom Barnes
  • Adams County Christian School’s Kyron Barnes

