Anna Bell Williams Higgs

March 15, 1928 – Nov. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Anna Belle Williams Higgs, 93, of Vidalia, LA will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Anna was born on Thursday, March 15, 1928 in Smiths’ Creek, KY and passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Centerville, MS. She worked as a Concordia Tax Assessor. Anna was a member of Vidalia United Methodist Church for years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Higgs; her parents, Ernest A. Williams and Gertie Lee Williams; two sisters, Ruth Williams Gavitt and Carma D. Coil; two brothers, Jesse M. Williams and James Jackson Williams and infant sibling, Frances Lee Williams.

Anna leaves behind her son, Gary Higgs and his wife, Mignonne of Gloster, MS; daughter, Vicki Ann Palumbo and her husband, Michael Rigo Palumbo of Coronado, CA; two granddaughters, Tory Carroll Patterson and her husband, Ryan of San Diego, CA and Kelli Patricia Carroll of Lubbock, TX; grandson, Jeffrey James Higgs of Baton Rouge, LA; two great-grandsons, Patrick Sterling Patterson and Ryan Montgomery Patterson both of San Diego, CA; sister, Geneva J. Stallard of Chicago, IL and brother, Carl H. Williams of Smiths’ Creek, KY. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

