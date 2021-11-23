Courthouse Records: Nov. 24, 2021

Adams County

Nov. 12-18

Civil suits:

DHS — Gregory Sublett.

DHS — Henry Johnson.

DHS — Keith Johnson.

Conservatorship of Christopher Lee Wilson.

Estate of Clarence Bowlin Jr.

Estate of Mary Gooden Marshall.

DHS — Willie H. Lewis.

DHS — Marshall Nichols.

DHS — Darron Rodney.

DHS — Christopher L. Young.

DHS — Jamel Posey.

DHS — Antonio Foster.

DHS — Garrick Johnson.

DHS — Jor Ke McMurtry.

DHS — Justin Harris.

DHS — Jessica Carter.

DHS — John Craven III.

Estate of Marie Z. Perkins.

Divorces:

Virginia Walhborg and John S. Walhborg. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Joseph Michael Suen, 62, Natchez to Anne Vidal Davis Willett (Davis), 65, Natchez.

Bryan Clyde Jackson, 51, Natchez to Ashley Huff Anderson (Huff), 44, Natchez.

James Thomas Bradley Seyfarth, 43, Vidalia, La. to Tina Stroud (Satterfield), 47, Vidalia, La.

Charles Wesley Wellborn, 70, Natchez to Dorothy Nell Vessell (Ford), 70, Byram.

Stafford Deamontae Byrd, 21, Natchez to Raykeisha Nechelle Houston, 28, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 12-17

Robert J. Dollar and Lester Woodrow Dollar Jr. to Jordan Cole Arnold, lots 29 and 30 Greenfield Subdivision.

Ray B. Curlee Jr. and Kathleen K. Curlee to Randolph Wydell Washington, lot 2 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Donald Estes and Cathy S. Estes to Ashley Nicole Henderson, lot 9 Dunkerron Subdivision, Third Development.

Floyd Garnell Webb et al. to Wandonday, LLC, an 87.51 acre, more or less, portion of Clover Hill Plantation.

Keidra M. Fleming to Keidra M. Fleming and Charles Bates Jr., land beginning at the southeasterly corner of a 2.75 acre portion of Triangle Ranch.

Lynda M. Guice to Martin David Lara and Evelia Lara, lot 41 The Oaks Subdivision.

Duncan Franklin Guedon Jr. and Lacy Fontenot Guedon to Bettye McGehee Jenkins and Lauren Elizabeth Lucas, lots A-1 and A-2 Woodland Park Subdivision.

Michael Wade Baughn and Melissa Baughn to Cole Bradford, land commencing at the most northerly corner of an 89.61 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Gary S. Cabarello to Justin V. King, land containing 2 acres, being a part of Selma Plantation.

Melissa D. McGraw to Jessica Leigh Cochran and James B. Cochran, a 2.80 Acre Portion of the Division of lots 124 and 125 Bryandale Subdivision.

Justin Robinson to Kristen R. Anderson and Rhonda R. Anderson, lot 1 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Mortgages:

Nov. 12-18

Jordan Cole Arnold to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 29 and 30 Greenfield Subdivision.

Randolph Wydell Washington to Assurance Financial Corporation, lot 2 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Ashley Nicole Henderson to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 9 Dunkerron Subdivision, Third Development.

Ethan C. Lloyd to Flagstar Bank, lot 59 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Ruthie Abraham to Tensas State Bank, lot 37 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Bettye McGehee Jenkins and Lauren Elizabeth Lucas to Home Bank, lots A-1 and A-2 Woodland Park Subdivision.

Edward Brown and Carolyn Brown to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 9, being a 1.68 acre portion of the division of The Meadows.

Cole Bradford to Mortgage Research Center d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, land commencing at the most northerly corner of an 89.61 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Kenneth E. Decareaux and Brenda M. Decareaux to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land from the corner common of Cliffs Plantation, Mount Hope Plantation and Magnolia Plantation.

Jessica Leigh Cochran and James B. Cochran to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 2.80 Acre Portion of the Division of lots 124 and 125 Bryandale Subdivision.

Collin B. Dollar and Magen R. Dollar to United Mississippi Bank, Tract “C” 5.01 Acres, Portion of lot 11 of the Division of Duck Pond Plantation.

Kristen R. Anderson and Rhonda R. Anderson to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 1 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Nov. 18

Civil cases:

Delores Sims v. Ivan Terrence Gaines.

Glen Hill v. Carol Buckles.

United Credit Corporation v. Christine Bynum.

Fast Money v. Katherine Foy.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 12-18

Civil suits:

Allen Moss v. Angela Claire Pace.

American Express National Bank v. David C. Joy.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Sheila M. Rice.

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation v. Frederick Robinson.

Andrew Johnson v. Demarcus Paige.

Andrew Johnson v. P & S Transport.

Andrew Johnson v. Prime Insurance Company.

Succession of Curtis Wendell Breland.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Mark T. Bradford A/K/A Mark Todd Bradford.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Heather Bradford A/K/A Heather N. Bradford.

Succession of Candace Wood Clark.

Divorces:

Autumn Faith Stout v. Renee Smithart Stout.

Mirium Cupit King v. Jimmy Allen King Jr.

Joseph Tell Burley v. Taylor Alexis Nations.

Marriage license applications:

Julio Cesar Reyes Molina, 29, Vidalia to Alison Rae Paris, 25, Vidalia.

Matthew Dillon Lofton, 31, Delhi, La. to Erica Danielle Wilkes, 31, Vidalia.

Joseph Micheal Bumgarner, 18, Natchez, Miss. to Bridget Leann Jones, 18, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Adrian Barrett Kiser to Allen Jeffery Booty, lot 5, Tract D Airport Estates.

Mark Wesley Evans and Kimberly G. Evans to Lacey Lashea Barr, lot 93 Vail Acres, Second Development.

GG DW, LLC to Dodge Oil Company, lot B-3 Minorca Plantation.

Richard Lynn Stevens to Ryan Chad Boles, lot 22 Sycamore Old River Lots.

Richard K. Roth to Stricklin & Porter Land, LLC, lot 23 Taconey Subdivision.

Janice B. Allen to Renza M. Davis, lots 2 and 13, Block No. 5 of the Bennett Addition.

Clarence L. Hymon to Hersey L. Williams, lot 23, Block No. 77 of the Town of Ferriday.

Gregory Thomas Naquin to Lacey Jaye Welch and Brandon J. Welch, lot 46 Taconey Subdivision.

Pamela Babb Waller and Gary Lynn Waller to Haleigh C. Delligatti and Nelson A. Molar, lot 130 Second Lolan Annland Subdivision; lot G Ruthland Plantation.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Benjamin Cage and Denitra Mays Cage, lot 12, BlockNo. 5 Woodland Subdivision.

Lou Salvo Jordan and John William Jordan Jr. to POTS, LLC, .85 acres, lot 2, portion of Tract A Cypress Shore Colony.

Swamp Dog, LLC to POTS, LLC, lot 2 Cypress Shore Colony, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Cash Lee Rabb and Claude Lee Rabb to Delta Bank, lots 7 and 8, Block No. 42 Bingham Addition.

Judith R. Hewitt, Jason A. McFarland, and Hilie H. McFarland to Delta Bank, lot 1, Block No. 10 Woodland Subdivision.

Criton Ventures, LLC to Delta Bank, lots 1 through 6, Block No. 232 of the Town of Ferriday.

Lacey Jayne Welch and Brandon J. Welch to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 46 Taconey Subdivision.

Benjamin D Caege and Denitra Mays Cage to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 12, Block No. 5 Woodland Subdivision.

POTS, LLC to Delta Bank, 0.85 acres, lot 2, Cypress Shore Colony.

POTS, LLC to Delta Bank, lot 2 Cypress Shore Colony, Second Development.