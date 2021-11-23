Crime Reports: Nov. 24, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Gejuan Jackson, 28, 245 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle and telephone harassment: telephone solicitor. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Dantashia Monique McGuire, 25, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Michael Wiley, 57, 914-A North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $257.50.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Shady Side Street.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.

Traffic stop on Smith Street.

Unauthorized use on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Petit larceny on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on City Trends Parking Lot.

Threats on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Trespassing on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Coral Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Fire on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Hit and run on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop at Natchez Stewpot.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise/music on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on law enforcement officer and two counts on simple assault on a policeman. Held without bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Charles Davey Case, 19, 65 Buckhurst Plantation Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

John Percy Doss Jr., 53, 1931 Geoghegan Road, Fayette, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Magnet School.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Parkway Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Sunday

Two simple assaults on State Street.

Unauthorized use on Farr Road.

Intelligence report on Foster Mound Road.

Shots fired on Hammett Street.

Threats on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop at Myrtle Drive Church.

Welfare concern/check on Cotrena Court.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Gardner Circle.

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Shots fired on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street/State Street.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.

False alarm on Nottaway Trail.

Traffic stop on Burkhart Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Tiffany N. Morris, 38, 1048 Loop Road, Wildsville, warrant for other agency.

Ardonus K. Jefferson, 31, 1008 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property ( warrant), unauthorized

entry of inhabited dwelling (warrant) and a P&P Violation.

Damion Harbor, 37 226 Morning Star Alley, Ferriday, on charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Bowie Road

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Medical call on Mack Moore road

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on Dr Gibson Road

Medical call on Brookings Road

Medical call on Loop Road

Reckless driving on Cowan Street

Disturbance on US84

Medical call on Front Street

Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Louisiana 131

Loud Music on Lynn Haven Drive

Disturbance on Gillespie Street

Miscellaneous call on Smith Street

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Louisiana 65

Auto accident on Louisiana 566

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Disturbance on Eagle Road

Disturbance on US84

Loud music on Levens Addition Road

Reckless driving on US84

Unwanted person on Louisiana 3196

Fire on Black Bayou Road

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on Cottonwood Drive

Medical emergency on US84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on US84

Theft on Shady Acres Circle

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Lemon Street

Auto accident on US84

Loud music on White Lane

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Disturbance on Spruce Street

Disturbance on Marvin Stone Road

Medical call on Louisiana 13