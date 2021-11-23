Crime Reports: Nov. 24, 2021
Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Saturday
Gejuan Jackson, 28, 245 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle and telephone harassment: telephone solicitor. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.
Dantashia Monique McGuire, 25, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Michael Wiley, 57, 914-A North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $257.50.
Reports — Sunday
False alarm on Auburn Avenue.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Shady Side Street.
Traffic stop on High Street.
Traffic stop on Lamar Street.
Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.
Traffic stop on Smith Street.
Unauthorized use on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.
Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Petit larceny on McNeely Road.
Traffic stop on City Trends Parking Lot.
Threats on McNeely Road.
Traffic stop on Union Street.
Trespassing on Daisy Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Coral Avenue.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Reports — Saturday
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Traffic stop on Elm Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Bishop Street.
Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Fire on U.S. 61 North.
Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on North Union Street.
Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Oak Street.
Hit and run on South Concord Avenue.
Traffic stop at Natchez Stewpot.
Disturbance on Old Washington Road.
Loud noise/music on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on law enforcement officer and two counts on simple assault on a policeman. Held without bond.
Arrests — Sunday
Charles Davey Case, 19, 65 Buckhurst Plantation Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
John Percy Doss Jr., 53, 1931 Geoghegan Road, Fayette, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Magnet School.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Parkway Drive.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Reports — Sunday
Two simple assaults on State Street.
Unauthorized use on Farr Road.
Intelligence report on Foster Mound Road.
Shots fired on Hammett Street.
Threats on Myrtle Drive.
Traffic stop at Myrtle Drive Church.
Welfare concern/check on Cotrena Court.
Reports — Saturday
False alarm on Gardner Circle.
False alarm on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop on Junkin Street.
Shots fired on Brooklyn Drive.
Traffic stop on Main Street/State Street.
Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.
False alarm on Nottaway Trail.
Traffic stop on Burkhart Street.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Tiffany N. Morris, 38, 1048 Loop Road, Wildsville, warrant for other agency.
Ardonus K. Jefferson, 31, 1008 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property ( warrant), unauthorized
entry of inhabited dwelling (warrant) and a P&P Violation.
Damion Harbor, 37 226 Morning Star Alley, Ferriday, on charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on Bowie Road
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Medical call on Mack Moore road
Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Medical call on Dr Gibson Road
Medical call on Brookings Road
Medical call on Loop Road
Reckless driving on Cowan Street
Disturbance on US84
Medical call on Front Street
Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Louisiana 131
Loud Music on Lynn Haven Drive
Disturbance on Gillespie Street
Miscellaneous call on Smith Street
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Louisiana 65
Auto accident on Louisiana 566
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Disturbance on Eagle Road
Disturbance on US84
Loud music on Levens Addition Road
Reckless driving on US84
Unwanted person on Louisiana 3196
Fire on Black Bayou Road
Reports — Friday
Nuisance animals on Cottonwood Drive
Medical emergency on US84
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on US84
Theft on Shady Acres Circle
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Lemon Street
Auto accident on US84
Loud music on White Lane
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Disturbance on Spruce Street
Disturbance on Marvin Stone Road
Medical call on Louisiana 13