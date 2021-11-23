Dec. 29, 1936 – Nov. 19, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Franklin D. Roosevelt Montgomery, 84, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 19, 2021, at Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS; burial will follow at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 10 a.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel. Please be considerate of the family and others, masks and social distancing are required at all times.

Franklin was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Wilkinson County, MS, to Margret Shropshire.

He is proceeded in death by his mother; one brother, Riley Montgomery Sr.; one sister-in-law, Ida P. Montgomery.

Franklin leaves to cherish his memories two nieces, Gwendolyn Montgomery and companion, Alan Libby of Natchez, MS and Angel Nunn of Biloxi, MS; one nephew, Riley Montgomery Jr. and wife, Gwendolyn of Natchez, MS; special friend, Willie M. Griffin of Beaumont, TX and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.