Patricia Ann Taylor Emfinger

March 7, 1957 – Nov. 21, 2021

Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Pat” Taylor Emfinger, 64, of Ferriday, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday tentatively on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. until service time, please check our website or with a family member for updates.

Pat was born on Thursday, March 7, 1957 in Jonesville, LA and passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Wheat Ridge, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby Taylor and Annie Lea Taylor and her husband, David Emfinger, Sr.

Pat leaves behind her son, David Emfinger, Jr. (Dora); daughter, Mary Charrier; son, Heath Emfinger (Kim); son, Russell Emfinger (Lacey); daughter, Heather Lafferty (Jessie); son, Atreyu Emfinger; 14 grandchildren, Brandon Wiley, Brandi Duty, Jessica Wiley, Christopher Charrier, Kristopher Emfinger, Justin Emfinger, Payton Emfinger, Celeste Emfinger, Ethan Emfinger, Evan Lafferty, Landry Merritt, Kaius Emfinger, Haizlee Lafferty, and Asher Emfinger and six great-grandchildren.

