State health department reports highest 7-day increase in COVID cases since August

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the highest seven-day increase in COVID-19 cases the state has seen since August.

An increase of 2,483 reported cases was witnessed between Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Monday, Nov. 22, MSDH reports. Additionally, 38 COVID-19 related deaths were reported within the same time period.

In Adams County, a total of 4,764 COVID-19 cases and 125 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began. MSDH data shows Adams County had a total of 4,675 cases reported as of Nov. 13, which is a difference of 89 cases in almost a 10-day period.

“This week sees the highest seven-day increase in cases since August, and an increasing trend in hospitalizations,” MSDH states in information released Tuesday. “Last year, Mississippi had a major COVID-19 surge in November. This year calls for extra caution to hold COVID-19 transmission in check.”

State health officials said the majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Mississippi have been people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

MSDH data shows that 90% of reported COVID-19 cases, 81% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and 82% of reported COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi have been among unvaccinated individuals.

“More than 1,401,000 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi,” MSDH states. “Vaccination benefits you even if you have already had COVID-19. Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now among unvaccinated Mississippians.”

All Mississippians ages 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, free of charge.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit www.vaccines.gov/search.

Homebound persons can get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov. Those interested in host a vaccination event for their business or organization can get help doing so by writing to VaccineEvent@msdh.ms.gov.