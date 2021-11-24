Court Cases: Nov. 24, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 12-18:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Nov. 16)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

Judy Knapp, who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 11, 2021 and was ordered to enter and successfully complete the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program in Judge Blackwell’s court, violated the rules and regulations of the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program. Within 30 days of the entry of this order in Judge Sanders’ court, the participant, Judy Knapp, must be placed into the Adult & Teen Challenge residential treatment program or the Long Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jason Lee Arnold, who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 12, 2017 and was ordered to enter and successful complete the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program in Judge Sanders’ court, violated the rules and regulations of the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program. Ordered in Judge Sander’s court that the participant, Jason Lee Arnold, must be placed into the Intensive Long Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Upon successfully completing the Intensive Long Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, the Court must retain jurisdiction for the purpose of re-entry into the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Court Program, and Mississippi Department of Corrections must return the Defendant to custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for Judicial Review. It is further ordered that Defendant Jason Lee Arnold be immediately transported from the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 17:

Jecori Lamont Brown, 30, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

Alfonso Knight, 49, charged with petit larceny. Case remanded to files.

Robert Belton Jr, age N/A, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Robert Belton Jr., age N/A, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply with law enforcement. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Ernesha Paris Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Fine set at $748.75.

Thomas Adams Sturdivant, 34, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Fines et at $748.75. Restitution set at $345.00.

Corey Sloane Latham, 29, charged with three counts illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case dismissed on each count.

Corey Sloane Latham, 29, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Corey Sloane Latham, 29, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Case dismissed.

Betsi Smith, 40, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Markei Lashone White, 45, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Markie Lashone White, 45, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, charged with felon carrying concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 28, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Deven Christopher Smith, 25, charged with rape: carnal knowledge of child under 14. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Daniel Christian Wilson, 33, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $1,248.75.