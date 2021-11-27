PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds gather to celebrate annual Christmas Tree lighting in Natchez
Published 8:42 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Downtown Natchez drew a crowd of hundreds of people on Saturday.
The festivities lasted almost all day with Christmas Cookie decorating, food and craft vendors, a North Pole playground with bouncy castles and more.
Children stopped to see Santa inside of Home Bank before the final countdown to the official lighting of the tree and pyrotechnic show.
Above are photos from Saturday’s event to kick-off the Christmas season.