Clyde Huff Sr.

Published 11:06 am Monday, November 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

Huff

Dec. 3, 1938 – Nov. 25, 2021

Clyde “Big Hand” Huff Sr., resident of Franklin County, born Dec. 3, 1938, to Horace Huff, Sr. and Mary Etta Huff, departed this early life, Nov. 25, 2021. He was a second-generation logger and founder of Huff Timber, LLC. This legacy was passed on to his two sons, Clyde Huff, Jr. and Grant Huff.

Clyde Huff, truly enjoyed life, sharing his wisdom and knowledge towards everyone, leaving a powerful impact. His personality can’t be duplicated.

Memories are cherished by; His loving wife, Jessie Nelson Huff, four daughters, Rechee Huff, Mozella Huff, Felecia Huff and Renee Huff; two sons, Clyde Huff, Jr. and Grant Huff and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Loved but never forgotten.

