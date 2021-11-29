A memorial service will be held for Ms. Janie Gwen McManus at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 522 Highway 61 S, Natchez, MS.

Gwen was a native of Natchez and lived there until recently. Ms. McManus passed away at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lafayette, LA.

She is survived by her two children, Kelly Pugh of Ocean Springs, MS and Hank McManus and wife, Fallon McManus of Lafayette, LA; five grandchildren, Jordyn Allen, Brooke Allen, Corey Pugh, Alba McManus, Henry McManus; one great grandchild Macie Allen and two sisters, Babette Taylor and Elizabeth.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Glen McManus; one sister, Sandra May and her mother, Ina Taylor.

Condolences may be sent to the McManus family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

In lieu of flowers, Gwen asked that donations be made to the Guardian Shelter at 109 South Union St., Natchez, MS 39120.