Local civic groups unite to offer incentives to students who get vaccinations

Published 4:13 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

Pictured from left to right are Bonita Reed, State President of NCNW and coordinator of Mississippi Good Health Women’s Immunization Networks (Good Health WINs); Jacqulyn Williams, NCNW Local President; Tony Fields NASD Public Engagement; Emma Rose Jackson, President of REPM Adams County Unit; and Mildred Chatman, Treasurer of the Natchez Branch of the NAACP.  Not pictured is Joyce A. Mathis, President of the Natchez Branch of the NAACP. (Submitted photo)

NATCHEZ — Local civic groups have formed a partnership to offer cash incentives for students in Natchez Adams School District to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

School officials said students who take the vaccine would be entered into a weekly drawing for a chance to win cash prizes.

The incentive is offered through a collaborative effort between the Natchez Council of Negro Women, Natchez Branch of the NAACP, and The Retired Education Personnel Adams County Unit to students at Robert Lewis Magnet School, Morgantown Middle School, Natchez Freshman Academy, Natchez High School, and Natchez Early College who choose to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

