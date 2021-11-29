Local civic groups unite to offer incentives to students who get vaccinations

NATCHEZ — Local civic groups have formed a partnership to offer cash incentives for students in Natchez Adams School District to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

School officials said students who take the vaccine would be entered into a weekly drawing for a chance to win cash prizes.

The incentive is offered through a collaborative effort between the Natchez Council of Negro Women, Natchez Branch of the NAACP, and The Retired Education Personnel Adams County Unit to students at Robert Lewis Magnet School, Morgantown Middle School, Natchez Freshman Academy, Natchez High School, and Natchez Early College who choose to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.