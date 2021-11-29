Looking Back: Nov. 29, 2021

TWENTY YEARS AGO — Six players from Ferriday and four players from Vidalia make the LHSAA District 3-2A All-District First Team, including the Trojans’ Tyrrence Taylor and Brennan Smith and the Vikings’ Josh Bush and Jessie Lyles.

TEN YEARS AGO — Katie Berry leads Centreville Academy with a game-high 24 points and Renee Miley chips in with 11 points as the Lady Tigers roll to a 51-29 victory over the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams.

FIVE YEARS AGO — Marty Lewis has a game-high 13 points while Elizabeth Smith adds 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Cathedral Lady Green Wave hold on for a 54-48 victory over the Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars.