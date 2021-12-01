Crime Reports: Dec. 1, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Paris D. Reese, 27, 2840 Robinson Street, Jackson, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile or profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Jarius Tremaine Gibbons, 27, 53 Lincoln Heights Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Cassandra Lee Trehern, 30, 479 Eagles Road, Natchez, La., on charges of felony false pretense and misdemeanor false pretenses. No bond set on either charge.

Sheila Lee Johnson, 30, 2129 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $588.75.

Arrests — Friday

Steven Trent Hill, 29, 2742 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Kamryn Shardae Bernard, 20, 543 Ratcliff Place, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Kadaja Dinez Blanton, 35, 8 Green Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $1,200.

Kamron Jerell Singleton, 18, 302 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Nov. 24

Carlos Lamont Yates, 48, 2819 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $468.75.

Williesia Laquanua Williams, 609 Maple Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Damarous Demon Ceasor, 23, 207 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $475.00.

Arrests — Tuesday, Nov. 23

Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 28, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: improper/expired driver’s license, shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense, and trespass upon enclosed land of another. No bond set on any of the charges.

Trevonte Xavier Donald, 25, 80 Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Keandre Dicaprio King, 18, 602 Old Highway 84 No. 3, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Daquiria Vechia Hunt, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $715.75.

Monica Denise Fitzgerald, 21, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Dustin Codie Owens, 33, 130 Brightwood Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Khadijah Isaih Mosby, 28, 24 New Street, Natchez, on charges of shooting into a dwelling, shooting into a vehicle (train, truck, car, etc), and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set on any of the charges.

Michael Lavell Carter, 34, 6 West Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00.

Arrests — Monday, Nov. 22

Kimberly Lashea Watkins, 27, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $250.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Morgantown School.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Old Washington Street.

False alarm on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Roselawn Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Martins Lane.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Linwood Court.

Threats on North Street.

Reports — Saturday

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop at Moo’s Barn and Grill Parking Lot.

Traffic stop at Jugheads Fish Fry.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Accident on High Street.

Hit and run on Silver Street.

Hit and run on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Concord Avenue.

Disturbance on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Shots fired on Rembert Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

David Dewayne Butler Jr., 26, 4004 Elm Street, Monroe, La., on charges of speeding, seat belt violation, and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,500 bond.

Terrell Charles Sims, 28, 6303 Cypress Point Drive, Monroe, La., on charge of controlled substance violations. Held without bond.

Dirk Derand Snelson, 52, 66 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released with no bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jeremy Catrell Cummings, 32, 9460 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, La., on charges of child endangerment – 1st offense, reckless driving, seat belt violation, DUI – 1st offense, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Released on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Steven Trent Hill, 28, 2742 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released with no bond.

Shabilla Shanice Minor, 37, 27 Green Acres Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding, no driver’s license, resisting arrest, no child restraint, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no seat belt, and disorderly conduct. Released on $5,000 bond.

Dirk Derand Snelson, 52, 66 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Charles Williams, 43, 553 Oak Street, Metairie, La., on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of marijuana. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Samuel Wayne Cook, 37, 10 Michand Lane, Natchez, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Courtney Michell Crawford, 24, 124 Ellis Street, Mendenhall, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence and possession of marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday, Nov. 24

Justin Elliot Burns, 19, 194 Harbor Road, Ferriday, La., on charges of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, and DUI other. Released on $1,500 bond.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 34, 21 Village Square Apartments No. 47, Natchez, on charge of introduction to contraband. Held on no bond.

Michael Shawn Simpson, 39, 206 Prince Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated stalking. Released on $5,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Prowler on Cloverdale Road.

Disturbance on Greenwood Subdivision Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Robinson Lane.

False alarm on Firetower Road.

Disturbance on Beau Pré Road.

Theft on Tuccio Lane.

Theft on Lake Montrose Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Prowler on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Iris Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on Phillip West Road.

Accident on Bluegrass Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on Cotrena Court.

Disturbing the peace on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Christopher Jerome Fair, 28, 602 N. Spruce Street, Vidalia on charges of DWI 1st and open container.

Arrests — Saturday

Mark Q Skinner, 50, 3530 Opelousas Street, Ville Plate, on charges of extortion, second degree battery.

Arrests — Friday

Terrie C. Thomas, 26, 374 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of pornography involving juveniles.

Curtis S. Cupstid, 50, 505 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday on charges of possessing Schedule II drugs, bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts, expired tags, no insurance, open container, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, possession on drug paraphernalia and failure to register a vehicle.

Laken Weatherspoon, 21, 216 Alabama Street, Ferriday on warrant for another agency.

Larry G. Dickens, 52, 204 Nichols Drive, Vidalia, on charges of possessing marijuana and possession of schedule II drugs.

Arrests — Thursday

Derrin E. Hughes, 31, 117 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on charges of entry after being forbidden, illegal carry of weapon.

Damon C. Price Jr., 20, 652, Louisiana 915, Sicily Island, on warrant for another agency.

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65

Loose Horses on US84

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Nuisance animals on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Criminal damage to property on Sycamore Street

Fire on Le Barry Road

Disturbance on Luttrull Road

Miscellaneous call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Reckless driving on US84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Theft on Bell Grove Circle

Disturbance on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568

Welfare check on US84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Fire on US84

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Lynwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Unwanted person on Calhoun Road

Medical call on Lynn Street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Auto accident on US84

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Traxler Road

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Theft on Fisherman Point

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Welfare check on Garden Drive

Domestic violence on Carter Street

Juvenile problem on Apple Street

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane

Auto Accident on Trading Post Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 910

Miscellaneous call on levee additions road

Medical call on Apple Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Silver Street

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Cypress Lane

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Loose horses on Poole Road

Disturbance on Howard Road

Auto accident on US84

Disturbance on Louisiana 900

Disturbance on Mickey Gilley Avenue

Criminal damage to property on Traxler Road

Fire on Stuart Drive

Medical call on Smith Lane

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on MLK Avenue

Auto accident on US84

Loose horses on Poole Road

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Aggravated Assault on Louisiana 15

Theft on US61

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Disturbance on Passman Road

Miscellaneous call on Taunton Alley

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Possession of stolen property on Tennessee Avenue

Illegal carry of weapons on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Drumgoole Street