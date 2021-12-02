Alison Prescott

April 30, 1979 – Nov. 30, 2021

NATCHEZ – Alison Swalm Prescott, 42, of St. Francisville, passed away Nov. 30, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by her father, John Allen Swalm; maternal grandparents, Lester and Clara Browning and paternal grandparents, Frank and Ester Swalm.

Alison is survived by her husband, Rick and their beautiful children, Rachel Leigh and Richard Hartman; her mother, Elizabeth Swalm; two sisters, Jessica Swalm Byrne and Stephanie Swalm; her mother and father-in-law, Patty and Richard Prescott; sister-in-law, Kate Rollins (Jason); nieces, Abby Faust, Liza Byrne, and Holland Rollins; nephews, Liam Jones, Griffen Rollins, and John Browning Faust.

Born in Natchez, MS, to John and Elizabeth Swalm, on April 30, 1979, Alison was the oldest of the three ‘Swalm girls.’ She attended and graduated from Trinity Episcopal Day School.

Affectionately known as ‘Ali Cat’, to all who loved her, she could light up a room just upon entering, her beautiful, beaming smile and infectious laugh will never be forgotten.

Alison’s talents were many, from being an amazing ‘chef’ to sewing and quilting meticulously with her beautiful, dainty hands. Everything she did was done with heartfelt love and time. Her greatest talent however, was how she loved all of those around her, especially her family. Alison dedicated herself to Rick, Rachel and Richard. They were, without a doubt, her whole life and that was never left to question. Alison left an impact on everyone in her life, but no one more-so than Rachel and Richard. Her love and grace will forever be with them. Ali will no doubt make her presence known to them throughout their lives. Alison loved to be on the water and loved to fish. She and her daddy are most assuredly catching ‘the big ones’ in Heaven upon being gloriously reunited.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks for the outpouring of love and support from family and close friends.

Visitation will be Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pall Bearers will be Joe Willis, Ben Willis, Jason Rollins, Bradford Rollins, Ryan Marchbanks, Ryan Provance, Luke Janette, Tyler Idom, Les Browning and Christian Blough. Honorary Pall Bearers are Priester Byrne and Will Jones. In lieu of flowers, the requests that donations be made to WCCA in Woodville, MS in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.