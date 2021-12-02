PORT GIBSON – Services for Juanita Mallory, 88, of Port Gibson, MS, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson, MS, will be at First Seven Day Adventist Church in Port Gibson, MS on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Pattison, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.