Juanita Mallory

Published 2:43 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

PORT GIBSON – Services for Juanita Mallory, 88, of Port Gibson, MS, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson, MS, will be at First Seven Day Adventist Church in Port Gibson, MS on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Robinson officiating.  Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Pattison, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

More News

Lakendrick D. Smith

Grieving parents unite, find help in one another

Rose Temple

Landy Bernard Isaac

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How much do you plan to spend on Christmas gifts this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...