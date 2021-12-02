Sept. 12, 1980 – Nov. 28, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral service for Lakendrick D. Smith, 41, of Vidalia, who died Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Ferriday will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center with Pastor Jarrod Bottley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Center. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Lakendrick was born September 12, 1980, in Ferriday, the son of Pearl Long and Jessie Milligan. He attended Vidalia High School and graduated from Coastal Driving School. Lakendrick was employed with MS Transport as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, basketball and football.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Milligan, step-father, George Long Sr., grandparents: Rosa Smith, David Smith, Lou Milligan and Tom Milligan.

Lakendrick leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Pearl Long; two sons: Lakendrick DeWayne Smith Jr. and Lakelin DeWayne Smith; brothers: Torrey Smith, Alvin, Anthony and Lawrence Garrison, Jarius Reed, Lajarius, Justin and Desmon McGuire; sisters: Tangy Goffner and Delandria McGuire; special cousin, Christian Smith and a host of other special cousins, aunts, relatives and friends.

