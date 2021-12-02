Oct. 26, 1966 – Nov. 27, 2021

GLOSTER – Funeral services for Phillip Thompson, Sr., 55, of Woodville, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 27, 2021, at Merit Health in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Gloster, MS; burial will follow at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.

A wake service will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 10 a.m. until service time at Sweet Home Baptist Church. Please be considerate of the family and others, masks are recommended and social distancing encouraged at all time.

Phillip “Potan” was born on Oct. 26, 2021, in Gloster, MS, to Emma Jean Bailey and Ernest Thompson Sr.

“Potan” as he is so fondly known as was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jean Bailey Weathersby; his father, Ernest Thompson, Sr.; one brother, his maternal grandparents; his paternal grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Phillip leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Lee Ester Johnson Thompson; one son, Phillip Thompson, Jr.; two daughters, Tiara McDaniel and Monica Dunbar; his stepfather, whom he considered his father, Leo Weathersby; five sisters, Sandra Smith, Tammy McDonald and husband, Kendrick, Bridgett Jones, Connie Jones and CreShawnda Thompson; two brothers, Charles Thompson and Richard Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.