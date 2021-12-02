April 18, 1962 – Nov. 20, 2021

Rose Temple, 59, of Natchez MS, passed away Nov. 20, 2021. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:30 until 3 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Rose was born April 18, 1962, in Natchez, the daughter of James Edward Elliott and Verbie Ann Franklin Elliott. Her grandchildren were everything to her. She did many things in her life. Passions were singing, acting and her Triumph TR7. Rose was a florist, antebellum home hostess, web designer and photography work.

Rose was preceded in death by Paul Alan Temple, Bruce Goddard, Gene Hooper; mother, Verbie Elliott; father, James Elliott; sister, Deborah Elliott Withers and daughter-in-law Brenda Temple.

Rose is survived by children, Abrina and Adel; grandchildren, Emberlyn and Ansophie; daughters-in-law Debra, Stephanie and Arwen; brother, Bruce Alan Elliott and half-brother, James Michael Elliott.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.