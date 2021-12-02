Nov. 1, 1926 – Nov. 30, 2021

Funeral services for Tommie Jean Pickett Nix, 95, of Natchez, who passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Brandon, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Washington Baptist Church with Reverend Carl Smith officiating, assisted by Dr. John Kofer, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, Flowood, MS.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church.

Mrs. Nix was a member of Washington Baptist for 65 years, during which time she taught Sunday school and served on various committees for many of those years. Additionally, she faithfully attended Liberty Baptist Church in Brandon during the last years of her life. Mrs. Nix had a strong faith, loved her Savior, and lived for Him. She always demonstrated her faith while raising, not only her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well. Mrs. Nix was a ray of love, kindness, and compassion to all and has been called by many “my second Mom”. Mrs. Nix’s favorite Bible verse is Psalms 71:18, “Now also when I am old and gray-headed, O God, forsake me not; Until I have shewed thy strength unto this generation and thy power to everyone that is to come.”

Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John H. Nix, Sr.; her parents, Dotson Bennett Pickett and Velma Lilian Terry Pickett; four sisters, Grace Roberts, Mildred Laird, Wanzie Smith, and Glenn Schmidt; one brother, Elton Pickett and one granddaughter, Destin Fitzgerald Currie.

She is survived by her three children, John Nix, Jr. (Karen), Lafayette, LA; Donna Jean Nix Fitzgerald (Don), Brandon, MS; and David Glen Nix (Cindy), Waxahachie, TX; six grandchildren, Angela Jean Athmann (Jim), Overland Park, KS; Corey Fitzgerald, Brandon, MS; Rosemary Stegall (Brannon), Fair Oaks Ranch, TX; Keith Fitzgerald (Karen), Madison, MS; Brad Nix (Sarah), Houston, TX; and John Matthew Nix (Devin), Pensacola, FL; grandson-in-law, Lamar Currie, Utica, MS; 12 great grandchildren, Amelia Fitzgerald, Brandon, MS; John and Abigail Stegall, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX; James, Natalie, and Luke Nix, Houston, TX; Waverly, Trace, and McKenna Fitzgerald, Madison, MS; and Madyson, John Clayton, and Hudson Matthew Nix, Pensacola, FL. Mrs. Nix is also survived by her younger sister, Martha Gammill, Natchez, MS; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be Keith Fitzgerald, Brad Nix, John Matthew Nix, Brannon Stegall, Jim Athmann, and Clark Smith.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to our church family, friends, and neighbors for the prayers, concerns, and loving care shown us during this time.

Memorials may be made to the Washington Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.