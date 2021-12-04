Community Baby Shower held at Adams County commu safe room

NATCHEZ — About 50 people registered to receive diapers and car seats at the Community Baby Shower put on by the Southwest Diaper Bank of the Miss-Lou in partnership with the Bank of the Delta and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning. Expecting moms and moms with infants one year or younger in the Miss-Lou were eligible to receive help through the program.

It will be the first of what is planned to be a diaper bank open weekly on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s starting in January in Natchez. To register for the next month’s diaper bank, people must email blackmustardseedcg@gmail.com. People must register and there will be no walk-ins allowed. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he hopes it is another way to give back to the community.

“We plan on hosting these once a month. We ask people to register ahead of time to get the car seats and diapers,” Patten said. “It is one way to give back to this community. We ask for donations simply to to keep this ministry going.”