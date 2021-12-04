Vidalia rallies to beat Sicily Island

ST. JOSEPH, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings began their 2021-2022 season with a 48-35 win over the Sicily Island High School Tigers last Thursday night at the Tensas High School Tournament.

Trenton Davis scored 13 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and Chris Brooks scored all of his 11 points after halftime. Which was good because Vidalia got off to a rough start in the first half, including just two points in the second quarter, and trailed Sicily Island 15-8 at halftime.

Led by Brooks and Davis, the Vikings outscored the Tigers 21-5 in the third quarter to take a 29-20 lead by the end of the quarter. Brooks made one 3-pointer and scored eight points while Davis scored five points in that quarter.

Sicily Island was led by Xavier Bates with 14 points and Ricky Tolliver with nine points. The Tigers made four 3s in the game, but the Vikings’ second-half surge proved to be too much to overcome.

Vidalia (1-0) took on tournament host Tensas High School Saturday afternoon and will face off with Sicily Island in its home opener Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Ferriday High School’s varsity girls’ and varsity boys’ basketball teams were also scheduled to compete at the Tensas Tournament, but had to withdraw after both teams had a case of COVD-19.

“We didn’t find out until Wednesday,” Lady Trojans head coach Lisa Abron said. “We’re in quarantine now. We had a case. They (varsity boys’ team) had a case.”

The Lady Trojans were scheduled to host Wossman High School, but that has been cancelled. Abron said both the Trojans and Lady Trojans should return to action on Friday, Dec. 10 when they host Sicily Island.