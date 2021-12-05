Crime reports: Dec. 3, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. Bond set at $750.00.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, 28 Farr Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Allen Cotton, 59, 1104 Plum Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of willful trespassing. Bond set at $500.00.

Danthony Raydarrius Dorsey, 22, 14 Oakwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on first count. Bond set at $727.50 on second count.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on B Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Hampton Inn.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Pecan Way.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pecan Way.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Junkin Street.

Civil matter on Broadway Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Road hazard on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Shots fired on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Nicholas Jordan Cole, 21, 1353 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charges of under the influence of other substance, seat belt violation, speeding, and no proof of insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Jeffery Dylan Hartley, 23, 256 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on additional charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence. Now held on $100,000 bond.

Randy McKinley Smith, 42, 43 Minor Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping, burglary, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), and tampering with evidence. Held on $3,000 bond.

Trevonte Xavier Donald, 25, 80 Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held on $75,000 bonf.

Keandre King, 18, 602 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Bond set at $30,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Carmen Parker Bailey, 44, 1333 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

George Anthony Rice, 47, 1333 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Malicious mischief on Woodhill Drive.

Intelligence report on Starnes Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Lagrange Road.

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Twelve traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on State Street.

Trafffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Driv.e

Dog problem on Mazique Lane.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on State Park Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Theft on Tubman Circle.

Traffic stop on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Liberty Road.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Nine traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Fredrick Road.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Rosewood Circle.

Theft on Horseshoe Drive.

Harassment on Steam Plant Road.

Unwanted subject on Village Square Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Derrick Long, 21, 235 Wildsville Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Wednesday

Daniel Harris, 38, 113 Turner Road, Ferriday, sentenced to three years in jail suspended with three years probation for malfeasance in office.

John Shoalmire, 40, 115 South Commerce St., Natchez, sentenced to two years in jail suspended with two years probation and $1,000 fine for possession of schedule II narcotics.

Salea Thompson, 24, 163 Flaherty Road, Monterey, sentenced to 22 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Luttrull, 19, 126 Higgins Drive, sentenced to 15 days in jail for possession of synthetic marijuana.

Jamarrius Sommersville, 25, 502 Tennessee Ave., Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days in jail for possession of marijuana.

Whitney P. Turner, 27, 277 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on charges of identity theft, bank fraud and forgery. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road.

Drug law violation on Cottonwood Drive.

Alarms on Stephens Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Shots fired on Eagle Road

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Devon Wailes Road.

Alarms on LA 569

Domestic violence on Green Acres Road.

Medical call on Kindergarten Road.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Disturbance on US 84.

Hit and run on Willow Street.

Automobile accident on Carter Street

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Medical call on Park Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Grove Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Highway 15.

Auto theft on Carter Street.

Medical call on US 84.

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Medical call on Campbell Road.

Shots fired on Ralphs Road.