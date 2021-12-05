Its the month of merry here in Natchez

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, I traveled to New Orleans for a night to see Rent at the Saenger Theatre, which was followed by a week in the city for Travel South International. It’s been a whirlwind of traveling back and forth, working to promote Monmouth to the world, and sightseeing.

Sure, the sites of New Orleans are beautiful at Christmas. Each hotel’s lobby looks like something from a Christmas card, bedecked with garlands, bows, and flocked trees. The unmatched restaurants have stepped up their offering in time for holiday gatherings. Even the palm trees down Canal Street have been wrapped.

However, nothing can compare to the Christmas wonderland we get to call home. I won’t lie. I had a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) while I was away for our tree lighting. Even though it has been up, decorated, and lit since September, that’s a pretty fantastic event that happens on the middle of Main Street. The countdown, the fireworks, and the cheers are unmatched by anything throughout the year.

Luckily, we’ve got a full month of merry ahead for us. This weekend alone the calendar is packed with holiday events. Merry Market on Saturday is sure to settle a few Christmas gift lists. The Christmas Parade on Saturday night will put a smile on everyone’s face. My krewe, the Krewe of Bon Temps, is excited to finally get back on our float, parade up and down town, and throw some goodies out along the way. Don’t forget, you can finally see Every Time a Bell Rings on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Sunday night!

Revisit some favorites around town this month. The Towers is sure to have another fantastic showing for its annual Jeweled Christmas. Shopping along Main, Franklin, and Commerce Streets are sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Grab a hot chocolate from Natchez Coffee while you mingle through the stores.

One thing that my family still does each Christmas is go light riding. The past few years have been more hunting for lights than looking at lights, but I’m hoping this year will be different. My parents’ neighborhood, Montebello Gardens, has been working hard the past week to get out their decorations. I hear there is a light show behind my house on Wheeler that I will probably ride by a few times a week. The local Bed & Breakfast Association has asked its members to deck their lawns for guests to enjoy. (Be sure to ride through Monmouth’s circle drive!)

So, put out some lights, put on a Christmas sweater, and enjoy this month of merry ahead. We’re the Christmas Movie Capital now after all!

Jennie Guido writes a weekly column for The Democrat.