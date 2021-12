Nov. 09, 1933 – Dec. 03, 2021

Graveside services for Tommy Tarver, 88, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 03, 2021, in Natchez, were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 06, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.